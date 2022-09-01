JP nominates GM Quader as opposition party leader 

The Jatiya Party (JP) has nominated party chairman GM Quader as the leader of the opposition party in the National Parliament in replacement of Rowshan Ershad.

The JP parliamentary party took the decision on Thursday (1 September) in the absence of the current opposition leader Rowshan Ershad.

JP Secretary General Member of Parliament Mujibul Haque told reporters that the decision has been officially conveyed to the Parliament speaker.

Rowshan Ershad, who has been suffering from various health complications for a long time, went abroad for treatment.

On Wednesday, Jatiya Party chief sponsor Roshan convened the party's national conference and announced an eight-member committee as the convener of the conference preparation committee.

The next day, the Jatiya Party nominated GM Quader as the leader of the opposition party to take the place of Rowshan Ershad.

Mujibul Haque told reporters that the leader of the opposition has been sick for a long time. She is unable to come to the Parliament regularly due to health issues. The Parliamentary Party has taken this decision for this reason.

They informed the speaker about the decision recommended by majority of the Jatiya Party.