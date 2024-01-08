JaPa wins just 11 of 26 conceded seats from AL

Politics

Md Jahidul Islam
08 January, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 11:31 am

Related News

JaPa wins just 11 of 26 conceded seats from AL

Md Jahidul Islam
08 January, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 11:31 am
Logo of Jatiyo Party (JaPa).
Logo of Jatiyo Party (JaPa).

Despite 26 conceded seats from the Awami League in the general election, the Jatiyo Party secured a win of only 11 after fielding the second-highest number of 265 candidates. 

Ershad's Jatiyo Party lost 15 of the conceded seats.

Plough's candidates were defeated in all 239 of the remaining seats. As a result, in yesterday's election, the number of members of the Jatiyo Party decreased. In the 11th parliament, the party has 23 elected members of parliament.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Which candidates won?

According to unofficial results, JaPa Chairman GM Quader, Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmood, and ABM Ruhul Amin Howladar won. They were elected from Rangpur, Kishoreganj, Chattogram, and Patuakhali, respectively.

Apart from these four senior leaders, other victorious JaPa candidates are Presidium members Masud Uddin Chowdhury (Feni-3), Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Thakurgaon-3), Golam Kibria (Barishal-3), AKM Salim Osman (Narayanganj-5), Md Ashrafuzzaman (Satkhira-2), AKM Mostafizur Rahman (Kurigram-1), and Shariful Islam (Bogura-2).

Apart from Howladar and Ashrafuzzaman, the rest are also members of the current 11th parliament.

Those who lost in 26 conceded seats

Shamim Haider Patwari in Gaibandha, Fakhrul Imam in Mymensingh, Pir Fazlur Rahman in Sunamganj, Panir Uddin Ahmed in Kurigram, Ahsan Adelur Rahman and Rana Mohammad Sohail in Nilphamari, Shariful Islam in Bogura, Liakat Hossain in Narayanganj, Nasrin Jahan in Barishal, and Nurul Islam Talukdar in Bogura were among those who could not be elected.

Sherifa Quader lost her security deposit in the Dhaka-18. He lost to independent candidate Khosru Chowdhury, the industry and commerce affairs secretary of the Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League.

The Jatiyo Party has been in discussion since the beginning of the 12th national election process. Even on the eve of polling, party Chairman GM Quader expressed doubts about whether he would be in the race.

At the beginning of the election process, a new split emerged within the party. GM Quader's part and the party's chief patron, Rowshan Ershad's part, were separated. In the end, Rowshan and her son, Saad Ershad, did not join the election. Although Mashiur Rahaman Ranga lost the election as an independent candidate,.

The Jatiyo Party entered the race after the ruling party conceded 26 seats.

In 2018, the Awami League shared 26 seats with the Jatiyo Party in the 11th parliamentary elections, but the party won 22 of them.  

In the last election, the Jatiyo Party fielded candidates in a total of 178 seats, and it could not win any seats except the seats shared by the Awami League.

In the 2014 elections, the Jatiyo Party won 34 seats, and the Awami League did not field a candidate in 33 of these seats. Besides, Jatiyo Party got only one seat out of the remaining 52 seats.

In 2008, the Jatiyo Party contested 49 seats as part of a grand coalition. The Awami League has not fielded any candidates in 29 of these seats. The Jatiyo Party did not win two seats there either. The Jatiyo Party won 27 seats in the 2008 elections. Jatiyo Party could not win any of the remaining 20 constituencies where the Awami League has fielded candidates.

Bangladesh

12th JS Polls / Bangladesh National Election / JaPa / Jatiyo Party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

3h | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

3h | Panorama
In late December, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers broke through the $100-billion threshold and became the first woman to ever amass so much wealth. Photo: DW

L'Oreal heiress Bettencourt Meyers: First $100-billion woman

3h | Panorama
One of the most noticeable updates to the X1 is its revamped exterior which exudes a tougher and more muscular presence than its predecessor. Photo: Akif Hamid

Navigating luxury: A test drive through the features of BMW’s updated X1

16h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Farmers are not getting fair price for milk

Farmers are not getting fair price for milk

3h | Videos
Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

15h | Videos
Business travel is declining due to online convenience

Business travel is declining due to online convenience

14h | Videos
Bangladesh's economic growth to slow to 5.6% in FY24: UN

Bangladesh's economic growth to slow to 5.6% in FY24: UN

13h | Videos