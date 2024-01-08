JaPa wins just 11 of 26 conceded seats from AL

Despite 26 conceded seats from the Awami League in the general election, the Jatiyo Party secured a win of only 11 after fielding the second-highest number of 265 candidates.

Ershad's Jatiyo Party lost 15 of the conceded seats.

Plough's candidates were defeated in all 239 of the remaining seats. As a result, in yesterday's election, the number of members of the Jatiyo Party decreased. In the 11th parliament, the party has 23 elected members of parliament.

Which candidates won?

According to unofficial results, JaPa Chairman GM Quader, Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Co-Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmood, and ABM Ruhul Amin Howladar won. They were elected from Rangpur, Kishoreganj, Chattogram, and Patuakhali, respectively.

Apart from these four senior leaders, other victorious JaPa candidates are Presidium members Masud Uddin Chowdhury (Feni-3), Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Thakurgaon-3), Golam Kibria (Barishal-3), AKM Salim Osman (Narayanganj-5), Md Ashrafuzzaman (Satkhira-2), AKM Mostafizur Rahman (Kurigram-1), and Shariful Islam (Bogura-2).

Apart from Howladar and Ashrafuzzaman, the rest are also members of the current 11th parliament.

Those who lost in 26 conceded seats

Shamim Haider Patwari in Gaibandha, Fakhrul Imam in Mymensingh, Pir Fazlur Rahman in Sunamganj, Panir Uddin Ahmed in Kurigram, Ahsan Adelur Rahman and Rana Mohammad Sohail in Nilphamari, Shariful Islam in Bogura, Liakat Hossain in Narayanganj, Nasrin Jahan in Barishal, and Nurul Islam Talukdar in Bogura were among those who could not be elected.

Sherifa Quader lost her security deposit in the Dhaka-18. He lost to independent candidate Khosru Chowdhury, the industry and commerce affairs secretary of the Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League.

The Jatiyo Party has been in discussion since the beginning of the 12th national election process. Even on the eve of polling, party Chairman GM Quader expressed doubts about whether he would be in the race.

At the beginning of the election process, a new split emerged within the party. GM Quader's part and the party's chief patron, Rowshan Ershad's part, were separated. In the end, Rowshan and her son, Saad Ershad, did not join the election. Although Mashiur Rahaman Ranga lost the election as an independent candidate,.

The Jatiyo Party entered the race after the ruling party conceded 26 seats.

In 2018, the Awami League shared 26 seats with the Jatiyo Party in the 11th parliamentary elections, but the party won 22 of them.

In the last election, the Jatiyo Party fielded candidates in a total of 178 seats, and it could not win any seats except the seats shared by the Awami League.

In the 2014 elections, the Jatiyo Party won 34 seats, and the Awami League did not field a candidate in 33 of these seats. Besides, Jatiyo Party got only one seat out of the remaining 52 seats.

In 2008, the Jatiyo Party contested 49 seats as part of a grand coalition. The Awami League has not fielded any candidates in 29 of these seats. The Jatiyo Party did not win two seats there either. The Jatiyo Party won 27 seats in the 2008 elections. Jatiyo Party could not win any of the remaining 20 constituencies where the Awami League has fielded candidates.