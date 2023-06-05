Jamaat postpones protest rally to 10 June

Postponing today's programme, Jamaat-e-Islami announced a protest rally and procession on 10 June at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque in the capital.

"An application will soon be submitted to the police administration for necessary assistance in this regard. We hope to get everyone's cooperation to implement the peaceful assembly," said the Jamaat-e-Islami in a press release published on Monday (5 June).

The political party said this government does not believe in free speech.

"The constitution of Bangladesh enshrines the right to freedom of movement, expression of opinion and peaceful assembly. It is the prime responsibility of the law enforcement agencies of the state to assist in the implementation of this constitutionally recognised right.

"However, for the last 15 years, people are not allowed to talk on the streets. Even if people apply to the police for cooperation and permission to carry out peaceful gatherings, they are subjected to harassment," reads the press release.

Jamaat claimed during a press conference that after announcing the programme of the simultaneous movement, the Amir of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Dr Shafiqur Rahman has been arrested. Naib Amir and former MP Maulana Anam Shamsul Islam, Secretary General and former MP Professor Mia Golam Parwar, Assistant Secretary General Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan, Central Executive Council member and Amir of Dhaka Metropolitan North Selim Uddin, Shura member in the Central Majlis and former MP Shahjahan Chowdhury and numerous activists and scholars-ulama are in jail. Jamaat demands their immediate release.

Earlier on 28 May, Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan South submitted an online application to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for the 5 June rally.

On 29 May, a delegation of four Supreme Court lawyers went to the DMP Commissioner with a request of holding Jamaat's rally on 5 June with the aim of holding fair elections under a caretaker government, release of leaders and control of rising commodity prices. However, they were arrested from the gate of the commissioner's office.

Before this, an application was made to the DMP seeking cooperation to hold two rallies on 30 December 2022 and 25 February this year. The administration did not cooperate.

Instead, when they demonstrated to protest, the police rushed there and attacked and injured numerous activists. Police arrested them, remanded them and subjected them to inhumane torture, claims Jamaat leaders.

The press release further reads, "The country is in a deep crisis due to vote robbery, encroachment, forced disappearances, murders, misrule and unbridled rise in prices of commodities including electricity and gas. However, the Awami League is taking advantage of people by imposing anti-public decisions.

"Almost all the political parties of the country, journalists, writers, intellectuals, academics and people of different classes and professions are agitating for the purpose of establishing a caretaker government with the aim of fair, free and impartial elections. A fair election is not possible under the current Awami League government. Especially after the one-sided and late-night polls in 2014 and 2018, people do not believe that any fair elections can be held under the Awami League."