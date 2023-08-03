Jamaat denied permission for rally in Dhaka tomorrow

Politics

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 06:50 pm

Related News

Jamaat denied permission for rally in Dhaka tomorrow

In response to the DMP commissioner’s statement, Jamaat leaders said they never applied for the permission

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 06:50 pm
Jamaat denied permission for rally in Dhaka tomorrow

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has refused permission to the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami to hold a rally in the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan tomorrow (4 August)  to press home its demand of holding the next parliamentary election under a caretaker government.

"We are not permitting it," DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq told The Business Standard.

In response to the DMP commissioner's statement, Jamaat leaders said they never applied for the permission. 

"We have not applied for permission, we have applied for information and cooperation," Shafiqul Islam Masud, secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Jamaat, told The Business Standard.

He continued, "It is the police administration's duty to cooperate. It is our right to get their cooperation. I hope we will get this right as citizens. Otherwise, the government and the administration will face the anger of the people.

"The government and administration have no chance to avoid the monitoring of the international community. Because it is a clear violation of human rights and obstruction of democratic practices."

Earlier on Tuesday (1 August), the Jamaat-e-Islami sought cooperation from the DMP in holding a peaceful rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday (4 August).

A seven-member delegation, led by Supreme Court lawyer Abdur Razzak, filed an application with the DMP commissioner on behalf of Jamaat's Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units at the DMP office.

The delegation also included former co-secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association Advocate Rezaul Karim Khandkar, former executive member of Dhaka Bar Association Advocate Azmat Hossain, Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Abdul Karim, former executive member of Dhaka Bar Association Advocate Mujahidul Islam, and Supreme Court lawyers Ismail Hossain Sabuj and Nurunnabi Ujjal.

Jamaat-e-Islami submitted the application after cancelling another planned Dhaka rally on that day. The rally was cancelled due to not being able to secure permission from the police.

"We don't want any conflict. We are always respectful of the law. Therefore, to avoid any conflict we are cancelling today's rally. We will hold a rally on 4 August. We hope the police administration will assist us in this regard," said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat-e-Islami / Rally / DMP / Suhrawardy Udyan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low