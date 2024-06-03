SI of Ramna police faces potential loss of eyesight after Hijra attack

Crime

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 10:30 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 10:37 am

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

A sub-inspector (SI) from Ramna police station was attacked by a group of hijras in the Paribagh area of Dhaka on Saturday (1 June) night.

Doctors fear that the victim, SI Md Mojahid, might lose his eyesight.

Following the incident, police arrested four of the hijra community, identified as Tania, Tonni, Keya, and Shathi.

According to Ramna police sources, SI Mojahid was on duty in the capital's Paribagh area with a police team when they encountered a group of hijras attempting to rob a person. 

As the police intervened, the group attacked them.

During the confrontation, they hurled brick chips at police, which caused severe injuries to SI Mojahid's eyes.

"A Ramna police team, in coordination with Shahbagh police station, was conducting a special operation following a report of a rickshaw passenger being robbed. During this operation, the robbers assaulted the police," said Utpal Barua, office-in-charge (OC) of Ramna Model Police Station.

He said SI Mojahid is currently undergoing treatment at the National Institute Of Ophthalmology (NIO) in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar. 

"Despite undergoing an eye surgery, doctors are concerned that he may suffer permanent damage to his eyes," the OC added.

