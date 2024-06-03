Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

The difference between average and great companies is that a great company will go the extra mile to develop a positive and healthy corporate relationship with its clients, partners, customers and employees. Giving out corporate gift boxes can be an excellent way to build that relationship.

A corporate gift box is an assortment of custom-branded products that corporate companies, banks, organisations like startups and communities gift to their employees, community members, clients and customers. On company anniversary, national days, Eid and Christmas holidays, a perfect gift box can be a great way of showing your clients that they are valued.

A well-thought customised gift box can tell the right story about your brand that a thousand words cannot. Besides, it may encourage more referrals, better client or employee retention rates, and increased customer loyalty. The more a business invests in cultivating those relationships, the better the outcome is for the business in the long term.

There are countless ways to curate a corporate gift box–with attractive packaging, a colour theme, personalised with a logo or message, or innovative product design etc. When it comes to its contents, there are no limits, such as, a tea or coffee-themed hamper, fruit, juice and nut basket, a box of premium sweets, chocolate or even gourmet dates.

Boxes can be curated with promotional materials like t-shirts, key rings, stationeries, and small snacks etc.

Here we present to you some creative Bangladeshi brands that have some excellent gift box ideas, which you can opt for during the upcoming Eid holidays.

The Grandeur Collection of tea by Halda Valley

Showing gratitude never goes out of style and there's no better way to express that by gifting some healthy and warm beverage options to your clients. Tea is something that can be offered to everyone without worrying much of their spiritual beliefs or health restrictions. Halda Valley's premium tea assortment, 'The Grandeur Collection' of tea is perfect for gifting.

Photo: Collected

The collection incorporates three kinds of loose tea leaves – white, black and green – in six acrylic jars. The ivory rectangular box has an assortment of tea, including two jars each of Dragon Well Green Tea, Silver Needle White Tea, Golden Eyebrow Black Tea, and Halda Valley Black Tea.

Price: Tk3,495.

Jamdani Box by Hat Baksho

If you want your overseas clients to understand the essence of your culture and heritage, then jamdani, monipuri, rickshaw painting, folk motifs etc could be excellent options. Magnet mania by Hat Baksho has one such gift box option, featuring traditional jamdani motifs.

Photo: Collected

The 9.5"x7.5" cardboard box has a small pocket notebook with a jamdani fabric cover, one keychain, one fridge magnet, a pen, and a coat pin. The box is available in two colours– green and red.

Price: A single piece will cost Tk1,450 while for wholesale, it will cost Tk1,100

Corporate Combo Box by Woodpecker

Woodpecker specialises in wood products, hence it provides great options for gift items that have warm earthy tones of wood. Their corporate combo box comprises essential office items which are very formal in appearance.

Photo: Collected

The customisable items include – a 7.5 inch x 11 inch x 2 inch wooden box, a keyring, paper slip pads, a wooden pen with box, paper weight made of mahogany, and a mahogany utility holder (wooden card, mobile, and pen).

Price: The combo box costs Tk 2,150

Assorted Sweet Box by Mithaiwala

In a world of luxury chocolates and gourmet dates, we Bangalis enjoy our dose of sugar rush from our very own sweets collection. Weddings, New Year, Eid, anniversaries, birthdays, and promotions - every celebration is incomplete without it. Haalkhata is the day Bangali business owners invite their customers to clear off dues, and serve them sweets.

Photo: Collected

Realising this, Mithaiwala has come up with the idea of bringing a premium assortment of sweets in the form of gift boxes. They have ten such assortments with a gorgeous curation of different sweets. Our favourite is the assortment box 3, which has Khejur barfi, Anjeer roll, Kaju pista roll, Kaju katli and Pista paan. This particular assortment costs Tk5,055.

Price: The price ranges from Tk1,090 to Tk5,055.