Price of 12kg LPG cylinder reduced by Tk30 at consumer level

The price of a 12kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder at the consumer level has been reduced by Tk30, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) said.

The new price will be Tk1,363, down from Tk1,393 in May.

The new rate will be effective from 6pm today, the announcement of which is set to be made by the chairman at its office today.

Due to the closure of new natural gas connections, the use of LPG in household cooking, restaurants, transport, small and large industries has also increased tremendously.

BERC has fixed the retail price of LPG at Tk113.55 per kg.

Accordingly, the prices of cylinders weighing between 5.5kg - 45 kg have decreased.

Consumers have, however, complained that they have to pay more than the price set by the government.

Along with LPG, the price of autogas used in cars has also come down to Tk63.53, down from Tk63.92 last month.

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder was Tk1,442 in April, Tk1,482 in March, Tk1,474 in February and Tk1,433 in January. In December last year, the price stood at Tk1,404.

The BERC has been announcing the price of LPG every month in coordination with the price of propane and butane of Saudi Aramco Company in order to be consistent with the international market.

On 12 April 2021, BERC fixed the price of LPG for the first time in the country. Since then the price is adjusted once every month.