Price of 12kg LPG cylinder reduced by Tk30 at consumer level

Energy

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 03:46 pm

Related News

Price of 12kg LPG cylinder reduced by Tk30 at consumer level

Consumers have, however, complained that they have to pay more than the price set by the government

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 03:46 pm
Photo: Representational
Photo: Representational

The price of a 12kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder at the consumer level has been reduced by Tk30, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) said.

The new price will be Tk1,363, down from Tk1,393 in May.

The new rate will be effective from 6pm today, the announcement of which is set to be made by the chairman at its office today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Due to the closure of new natural gas connections, the use of LPG in household cooking, restaurants, transport, small and large industries has also increased tremendously.

BERC has fixed the retail price of LPG at Tk113.55 per kg.

Accordingly, the prices of cylinders weighing between 5.5kg - 45 kg have decreased.

Consumers have, however, complained that they have to pay more than the price set by the government.

Along with LPG, the price of autogas used in cars has also come down to Tk63.53, down from Tk63.92 last month.

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder was Tk1,442 in April, Tk1,482 in March, Tk1,474 in February and Tk1,433 in January. In December last year, the price stood at Tk1,404.

The BERC has been announcing the price of LPG every month in coordination with the price of propane and butane of Saudi Aramco Company in order to be consistent with the international market.

On 12 April 2021, BERC fixed the price of LPG for the first time in the country. Since then the price is adjusted once every month.

Top News

LPG / price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

7h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

4h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Maldives bans Israeli citizens

Maldives bans Israeli citizens

40m | Videos
How Narendra Modi is going to touch Nehru

How Narendra Modi is going to touch Nehru

1h | Videos
Huawei Pura 70 series smartphone poses a threat to iPhone sales in China

Huawei Pura 70 series smartphone poses a threat to iPhone sales in China

2h | Videos
Water crisis in northeastern Spain

Water crisis in northeastern Spain

4h | Videos