Inflation in Bangladesh rises to 9.89% in May, highest in 7 months

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 04:51 pm

Food inflation surged by 54 basis points to 10.76% in May from 10.22% in April, while non-food inflation slipped 15 basis points to 9.19% from 9.34% in April

Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Inflation in Bangladesh rose to 9.89% in May from 9.74% in April which is the highest in the past seven months, said Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics today (3 June).

In October last year, the inflation was 9.93%.

Food inflation surged by 54 basis points to 10.76% in May from 10.22% in April, while non-food inflation slipped 15 basis points to 9.19% from 9.34% in April.

Food inflation has been in the double digits in the last two months. In November last year, it was 10.76%, which dipped to below 10% in December.

In March, the actual food inflation in Bangladesh stood at 15%, contrasting sharply with the 9.87% figure reported by the BBS, said Binayak Sen, director general of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

In FY25 the inflation target has been set at 6.5%.

Initially, the government set the inflation target for the current fiscal 2023-24 at 6.5%, which was later revised to 7.5%.

On 5 May, inflation would decrease to the government-set target of 7.5% by the end of the fiscal year, State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan said, conveying an optimistic outlook regarding the nation's economic trajectory, in parliament today.

