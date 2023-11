Pairaband Union Parishad Chairman Mahbubar Rahman was hacked to death allegedly by Awami League leaders and activists in Mithapukur upazila of Rangpur on Sunday.

Dhaka Metropolitan North Jamaat's Media Director Ataur Rahman Sarker confirmed the news to the media tonight.

He said Mahbubar became Pairaband UP chairman securing nomination from the Jamaat-e-Islami.