Jailed ex-MP Papul's wife Selina seeks nomination as independent candidate in Lakshmipur-2

Selina Islam, wife of ex-member of parliament Kazi Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul who is currently serving a jail sentence in Kuwait, has collected nomination form to contest as an independent candidate in the Jatiya Sangsad polls from Lakshmipur-2 constituency.

According to data from the office of Lakshmipur district returning officer, seven independent candidates, including Selina, have collected their nomination form in four constituencies of the district till Tuesday.

Selina, also the current MP of the reserved women's Cumilla-49 constituency, had earlier collected Awami League's nomination form for Lakshmipur-2 seat.

However, district AL General Secretary and current MP Advocate Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon has received the party's nomination.

Selina's husband Papul was a businessman who became MP from Lakshmipur-2 seat in the 11th Jatiya Sangsad polls as an independent candidate.

In January 2021, he was sentenced to four years of imprisonment and fined 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars or about Tk53 crore by the criminal court of Kuwait in a human trafficking case. Since then, he has been serving his sentence in a Kuwaiti prison.

Papul's MP position was revoked in February 2021 and Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon became MP in his seat through a by-election.