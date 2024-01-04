'He's a good man': Lakshmipur-4 voters donate money to help independent candidate bear election expense

Independent candidate for Lakshmipur-4 Abdus Sattar Palwan addresses a roadside in Kamalnagar upazila on 3 January. Photo: TBS
Independent candidate for Lakshmipur-4 Abdus Sattar Palwan addresses a roadside in Kamalnagar upazila on 3 January. Photo: TBS

In a unique show of exercising franchise, a handful of voters in Lakshmipur-4 seat have donated money to independent candidate Abdus Sattar Palwan so that he can bear the electoral expense.

Sattar's supporters donated a total of Tk5,600 during a roadside meeting at Fojumianhat in Char Kadira union of Kamalnagar upazila on Wednesday (3 January).

A video of the handover has gone viral on social media.

The video shows Sattar being interrupted mid-speech, as he talks about the financial woes, by one voter who said they would help him.

Sattar breaks out into a smile immediately after. Another video shows his car being surrounded by his supporters, who hand out money, which he receives with smiles. 

Of those who donated money, two gave Tk500, while others gave between Tk50-100. 

Overjoyed with the voters' support, Sattar said, "At one stage of the speech at Wednesday's meeting, I told the voters that it is not possible to bear the huge expenses for elections with personal income. So I sought their support. Instantly, some of the voters present at the meeting gave me Tk5,600 for election funds."

Three of the voters who donated money to Sattar's fund told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity that Sattar was a good man.  

"Ramgati-Kamalnagar area is prone to Meghna River erosion. He has been fighting against river erosion through the 'Kamalnagar-Ramgatti Bachao Manch'," one of the supporters contacted by The Business Standard said.

"The prime minister allocated Tk3,100 crore for the construction of embankments to prevent erosion, but there is no progress in the work," he added.

If Sattar is elected a member of the parliament, the main demand of the people of this area, governing the river erosion, will be implemented, one of those who donated added.

"The residents of the coastal area, who have lost everything, are on his side... Although he is not as strong financially as other candidates, he has the people in his heart," another voter said.

The Lakshmipur-4 constituency consists of Ramgati and Kamarnagar upazilas. 

Apart from Sattar, there are five other candidates contesting for the seat in the upcoming election.

Of the candidates, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Mosharf Hossain, contesting with the 'boat' symbol, and district Awami League Vice-President Md Abdullah, contesting with 'eagle' symbol are favourites. Both are former MPs for the seat.

The campaigning period for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls is set to end Friday (4 January).

