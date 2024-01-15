Drug addict allegedly kills mother in Lakshmipur

A drug addict reportedly stabbed his mother to death as she refused to give him money in Laxmipur Sadar Upazila on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Kiron Begum, wife of Abul Khair of Gangapur village of South Hamchadi Union of the upazila.

Locals said Kawsar Hossain, the son, is a drug addict. He was sent to a drug rehabilitation center but he didn't get better. He often misbehaved with his parents for money.

On Sunday evening, Kawsar locked into an altercation with his mother when she refused to give him money for consuming drugs.

At one stage, Kawsar stabbed his mother with a local weapon, leaving her dead on the spot.

On information, police rushed to the spot and detained Kawsar, said Saifuddin Anwar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station.

Later, they recovered the body of Kiron Begum.

The body will be sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, added the officer.