Islami Andolan candidate in Rajshahi pledges corruption-free city

Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominated candidate Maulana Murshid Alam has pledged to build Rajshahi as a planned city that is also corruption-free.

In his 29-point election manifesto, Murshid also pledged to ensure the city corporation's services are public-friendly and to achieve 100% transparency in all operations through enhanced accountability measures.

The manifesto outlines that the holding tax for individuals constructing new buildings will be waived, and the trade licence fee will be halved to stimulate business growth and expansion.

Additionally, the manifesto emphasises the implementation of an efficient system devised by experts to construct sustainable and upgraded roads, as well as to address the issue of waterlogging effectively.

The candidate also promised that he will arrange safe drinking water for the city dwellers.

The manifesto also encompasses key initiatives such as the preservation and maintenance of the Padma River, curbing noise, air, and environmental pollution, combating food adulteration, fostering an educated city, and ensuring the safety and security of all residents.