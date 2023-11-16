Islami Andolon to hold protest rally outside Baitul Mukarram Friday

Islami Andolon Bangladesh will stage a protest rally at the North Gage of Baitul Mukarram Mosque in the capital after Jummah prayer on Friday (16 November).

The party will hold the programme in protest against the announcement of the election schedule - with the national polls slated for 7 January.

The party on Thursday organised a rally at the North Gate of Baitul Mukarram as preparation for tomorrow's programme.

Speaking at the rally, Syed Mosaddek Billah Al-Madani, Senior Presidium Member of Islami Andolon, expressed that the election schedule, announced unilaterally without political consensus, will lead the country to a disastrous state.

The party demanded the cancellation of the election schedule.

Meanwhile, Islami Anodon Munshiganj unit brought out a procession to protest against the unilateral announcement of the election schedule.

Hundreds of local leaders and activists of Islami Andolon joined the procession that started from Munshiganj Press Club and paraded various roads of the town.