Islami Andolon to march towards EC if polls schedule announced tomorrow without consensus

The Islami Andolon Bangladesh has warned that it will bring out a protest march towards the Election Commission (EC) building tomorrow (15 November) if the election schedule is announced without reaching a political consensus.

Islami Andolon presidium member Principal Maulana Syed Mosaddeq Billah Al-Madani, made the announcement at a meeting of the party on Tuesday (14 November).

He also said the people of the country will not endorse the "one-sided election schedule announcement".

He said if the election schedule is announced without consensus with opposition parties, they will gather at Baitul Mukarram's north gate at 3pm tomorrow and launch a protest march towards the Election Commission.

Don't rush schedule announcement: Six Islamic parties to EC

Meanwhile, six Islamic parties have urged the Election Commission to refrain from announcing the specifics of the national election until a non-partisan government is established for the electoral process.

The parties are: Jamiat Ulamae Islam Bangladesh, Khilafat Movement in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Muslim League, Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, Bangladesh Nezam Islam Party and Khilafat Majlis.

The leaders of the Islamic parties made the demand during a meeting on Tuesday.

They said announcing the schedule without political consensus would be a mockery of the nation.

They urged the Election Commission to halt this farce and advocated for elections under a neutral government.

The Election Commission (EC) may announce the schedule for the 12th national election during a scheduled meeting tomorrow and the timing won't be influenced by the recent letter from US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

As per EC sources, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal will address the nation at the meeting set for Wednesday (15 November) at 5pm, which will be broadcast live on Bangladesh Television.

On Tuesday, the United States dispatched letters urging "dialogue without preconditions" between the three primary parties: the Awami League, the BNP, and the Jatiya Party.

Previously, following a meeting with President Mohammad Shahabuddin, the CEC asserted that the national elections must be held in the stipulated time at any cost.

Lately, the announcement of the election schedule has become a contentious issue, marked by warnings from major opposition parties like BNP and Jamaat about escalating their anti-government movement post the schedule announcement.