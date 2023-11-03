Islami Andolan Bangladesh rally underway in Dhaka

Islami Andolan Bangladesh members gather at Suhrawardy Uddyan, Dhaka, on 3 November 2023. Photo: Collected/UNB
Islami Andolan Bangladesh members gather at Suhrawardy Uddyan, Dhaka, on 3 November 2023. Photo: Collected/UNB

Leaders, activists and followers of Islami Andolan Bangladesh are gathering at Suhrawardy Uddyan in large numbers on Friday for a rally called by the party.

The Islamic party demands holding of upcoming national election with the participation of the registered political parties.

Visiting the area, UNB correspondent saw several thousand activists of the party already occupied a part of the venue long before formal start of the rally due in the afternoon.

They were singing Islamic songs and gajals to cheer up the gathering.

Organisers hope that the crowd will swell after Juma prayer.

The party shared their demands at a press conference on Thursday.

These are: dissolution of the parliament, fair and impartial election under a national government, introduction of proportional election system and the abolition of the current Election Commission.

Islami Andolon / Rally

