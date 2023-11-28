Islami Andolon demands election under national govt, release of arrested leaders

Islami Andolan Bangladesh hosts a political dialogue at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium, Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), attended by representatives from BNP, AB Party, Gano Forum, Jagpa on Tuesday (28 November). Photo: TBS

Amidst the ongoing political turbulence, Islami Andolan Bangladesh has reiterated its call for an election held under a "national government" following the dissolution of parliament.

The election should be held under a national government to ensure proportional representation of all parties, political unity, and full representation of public opinion, steering under a robust parliament, the party leaders said during a dialogue held today.

The term "National Government" is used normally to refer to a coalition of some or all major political parties.

The political dialogue, organised by Islami Andolan, commenced on Tuesday at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in the capital.

Diverse representatives from parties such as BNP, AB Party, Gano Forum, Jagpa, along with academicians, journalists, and professionals, attended this "national dialogue."

At the event, Ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh Charmonai Pir Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim read out a statement which put forward three proposals aimed at ensuring a free and fair electoral process.

These proposals encompass the annulment of the 'one-sided' schedule declared by the Election Commission, the release of arrested opposition leaders and activists from police custody, and the formation of a national government after the dissolution of the current parliament.

"The government is engaged in various schemes to suppress the opposition, aiming for one-sided, uninterrupted elections," Rezaul Karim remarked, highlighting the extensive repression faced by opposition parties in Bangladesh before elections.

"Hundreds of false cases are being filed targeting opposition leaders including deceased ones. At present, jails in the country have incarcerated three times their intended capacity.," he added.

He further censured the incumbent government for fostering corrupt business syndicates under its shelter.

"An unbridled rise in commodity prices has severely affected the livelihoods of the people," he lamented.