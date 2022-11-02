Irregularities have not been detected in local government elections: CEC

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 01:35 pm

Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said that the Election Commission (EC) has not found any irregularities in the ongoing local government elections, and everyone is voting according to the rules.

"We have been observing through the CCTV camera since morning and we have not noticed any irregularities. Voters waited outside and inside the polling station in an orderly manner. Inside the centre we can see everyone voting following the rules in the polling booth," he said on Wednesday (2 November). 

"Today elections are being held in 4 municipalities, we are monitoring them through CC cameras. In 7 upazilas, we have not set up CC cameras. They are communicating through video calls. I am also looking at pictures through mobile phones. So far I am getting news that the election is progressing quite peacefully," he added. 

In response to reporters' questions about the investigation report of Gaibandha-5 by-election, he said, "It is true that we have received the investigation report. No decision was reached on the report. You will be informed about the investigation report in due course."

Voting is going on in seven upazilas and four municipalities of the country and more than a hundred union councils. Out of which general elections are held in three upazilas but by-elections are being held in four upazilas.

In addition to general elections in 19 UP and by-elections for the post of 12 chairmen, by-elections are being held for a total of 60 member posts of 58 Union Parishads in 52 upazilas of 36 districts.

Polling will continue from 8am to 4pm continuously. Polling stations in four municipalities are being monitored by CCTV.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

