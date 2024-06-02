How the Ceasefire Proposal Will Be Implemented?

Rejecting the ceasefire proposal from the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Israel continues its attacks. Not even global pressure could bend Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. But for how long? Everything has an end. It seems Netanyahu's resilience is waning or he has been worn down. Perhaps that's why Israel has proposed a ceasefire. Israeli President Joe Biden has outlined the framework for the ceasefire. Hamas is also positive about this. Let's try to understand what framework Israel has proposed for the ceasefire.