EC takes preparations to hold UP polls free, fair manner: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal today (7 May) sought cooperation of all concerned to hold the Upazila Parishad polls in a free, fair and neutral manner saying that the Election Commission has already taken all-out measurers so that voters can exercise their right of franchise freely.

"There are utmost efforts to thwart exertion of influence in voting process. . . all concerned have already been given instructions to prevent irregularities," he said while briefing journalists at EC Bhaban ahead of first phase of upazila parishad polls begins on Wednesday.

In the first phase, polling will take place in 139 upazilas out of the total 495 across the country. According to EC sources, voting will start at 8:00am and continue till 4:00pm. A total of 1,635 candidates are contesting in this phase and among them 570 are vying for the post of chairman, 625 for vice-chairman and 440 for the post of female vice-chairman.

"The EC will remain watchful and it will monitor the voting centrally…action will be taken instantly if any irregularity is found in any polling centre," the CEC told the reporters.

He said steps have already been taken so that the ministers and MPs cannot exert their influences. Necessary instructions have also been given to authorities concerned so that none can enter the polling booths to carry out irregularities, he added.

"If people concerned carry out their responsibilities properly, the election will be trouble-free," he observed.

He said the EC received complaints from field level and took steps accordingly to solve those. Even the EC cancelled candidature of some candidates based on its investigation, he said, adding that the government has also made its position clear regarding holding free and fair polls.

EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam, additional secretaries Ashok Kumar Devnath and Farhad Ahmed Khan and director (PR) Shariful Alam were present at the briefing, among other.