Around 35% voter turnout in 3rd phase upazila polls: CEC

The voter turnout in the third phase of upazila parishad polls was around 35%, Chief Election Commission Kazi Habibul Awal said today (29 May).

"Voter turnout could be less than 35%, or it could be higher. It will take 20-22 hours to get the exact figure," he said while briefing media in Agargaon's Election Building.

Mentioning that the voting was conducted in a fair, free, and orderly manner, the CEC said law enforcement agencies played a commendable role, and polling officers contributed significantly in the polls.

There were some untoward incidents on a limited scale, he said, adding that 30 people were arrested for attempting to rig the vote.

"All in all, it was a good election," Habibul said.

The voting in 87 upazilas began this morning at 8am and continued till 4pm without any break.

A total of 1,196 candidates are in the electoral race for 261 posts in 87 Upazila Parishad.

The first phase of the polls was held in 139 upazila parishads under 59 districts on 8 May, while the second phase was held in 156 upazilas on 21 May.

The 4th phase of the election in over 50 upazilas will be held on 5 June.