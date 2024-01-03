Internal conflict within ruling party over polls may go out of control: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has raised concerns that the upcoming 7 January elections may witness an escalation in violence and internal conflicts within the ruling party.

"Pro-democratic parties, including the BNP, are apprehensive that Awami League's internal disagreements regarding the election might escalate beyond control. There are concerns that the Awami League is orchestrating a conspiracy to divert public attention from this situation," he said during a virtual briefing on Wednesday (3 January).

He said, "Obaidul Quader's premonitions have increased anxiety. There are concerns that clandestine elements within the Awami League might resort to harming or targeting their own 'boat-plow-truck-eagle' [independents] candidates. People should stay vigilant and exercise caution. If possible, record evidence of Awami League's misdeeds."

Speaking at a media briefing on 30 December, Obaidul Quader commented that BNP might have plans to kill important leaders or candidates centering the upcoming election after failing with its movement.

Rizvi said, "The Awami League find itself entangled in their own troubles and are appealing to ban BNP, aiming to divert public focus towards a different direction."

Mentioning that such thoughts are anti-constitutional and defy the rule of law, the BNP leader said, "The government has been moving towards a one-party system for a long time. But they will not succeed because of the resistance of the people."

The BNP leader reiterated the party's call to boycott the 7 January election.