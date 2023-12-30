BNP plots assassinations after failing with movement: Quader

File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader

The BNP is moving towards sabotage activities after failing in their regular movements, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Saturday.

"We are receiving news that messages are being sent from London, that the BNP will resort to carrying out assassinations if deemed necessary," said Quader at a press conference at the Awami League President's office in Dhanmondi on Saturday.

He said, "BNP might have plans to kill important leaders or candidates centering the upcoming election. We urge everyone to be vigilant."

Obaidul Quader, who also serves as the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The BNP movement that started to overthrow the government last December has turned into a failure. After all of this, they are now distributing leaflets and preparing for a more terrible attack."

Quader said, "We do not want violence in the elections. We will not take responsibility if any candidate gets involved in a conflict. We would not have any objection to the punishment that the Election Commission will take against the accused through law enforcement agencies. Now the law and order forces will work under the Election Commission. That's the rule. This is our constitution."

Calling upon the party candidates to behave responsibly, Quader said the Awami League will not get involved in the debate surrounding the election.

"Everyone should follow the election code of conduct. The Election Commission will take action against those who violate the code of conduct," he added.

Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Organizing Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Deputy Secretary Sayem Khan, Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, General Secretary Md. Humayun Kabir, Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bajlur Rahman, General Secretary SM Mannan, and others attended the press conference.

