IAB won’t go to polls under this govt; slams Delhi visit

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 07:33 pm

A file photo of Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB) Ameer Syed Mohammad Rezaul Karim speaking at a press conference
The Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB) will not go to elections if it is held under the current government, the party's Ameer Syed Mohammad Rezaul Karim, widely known as Charmonai Pir, said today (23 November).

Speaking on the second day of the  National Ulema Mashayekh Conference organised by the party in Barishal's historic Charmonai Maidan, Rezaul said, "Between 2014 and 2018 we have seen no fair and participatory elections under this government. So elections will not be fair under them."

He also appealed to the general public not to go to polling stations if the Jatiya Sangsad elections are held under the ruling Awami League.

Addressing the programme, Joint Secretary General of IAB Maulana Gazi Ataur Rahman also criticised the visit of the Bangladesh foreign secretary to Delhi, saying, "Is Delhi the capital of Bangladesh? Why go there to meet with diplomats of other countries?" 

He said judging by the words and behaviour of the AL leaders, Bangladesh did not look like a sovereign state. 

Ataur also said there was a "silent famine" in the country now. 

"There is an economic crisis in every house in Bangladesh today. The current AL government is responsible for this crisis, uncertainty, instability and unrest." 

On the issue of elections, he, however, said while it was not possible under this government, the party was ready to follow the directives of their Ameer.

At the programme, it was also announced that tomorrow at 10:00am, a rally by the party's student wing would take place in Charmonai Maidan.

