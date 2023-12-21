Hero Alom seeks security during electioneering

Bangladesh Congress candidate for Bogura-4 constituency Ashraful Alam, better known as Hero Alam, on Thursday (21 December) sought security from police during the campaign for 12th parliamentary election scheduled for 7 January.

He made the request to the district's Superintendent of Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty after visiting his office around 2:30pm.

"I will start the election campaign from Friday. So, I have come to meet SP sir before the campaign. I have informed sir because if any untoward incident occurs during the campaign in Kahalu-Nandigram, I can get police support immediately," he added.

Regarding Hero Alam's meeting, SP Sudip Kumar Chakraborty said, "Police will provide equal support to 55 candidates in seven constituencies of Bogura. There is no opportunity to see anyone separately."

Hero Alam sought security and we assured him that Kahalu and Nandigram police will cooperate in accordance with the election rules, added the SP.

Hero Alam had participated in elections three times from Dhaka-17 and Bogura-4 constituencies as an independent and had been subjected to attacks by his opponents.

Earlier, he received "coconut" as his electoral symbol from Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Md Saiful Islam.