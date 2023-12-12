Here to participate, not withdraw from election: Chunnu

Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu has reaffirmed the party's unwavering determination to actively engage in the upcoming national elections without any intention of pulling out halfway.

"We've simply requested fairness from both the Election Commission and the government. A fair electoral environment is crucial for voters to trust the process—that's our sole demand," he said during a press briefing at the JaPa chairman's office in Banani on Tuesday.

Highlighting the importance of elections as the means to bring about governmental change, he reiterated, "Our presence here is solely for the election. Given a fair environment, we see no reason to step back."

While hoping to garner substantial public support, he said, "With BNP refraining from participating, we aim to attract the considerable anti-Awami League voter base."

The Jatiya Party Secretary General stated that the party is confident about returning to power this time given an election that is fair and people are allowed to exercise their voting rights.

Chunnu stressed their readiness to compete in the upcoming polls, citing an agreement on fair elections following discussions with the ruling Awami League.

While commenting on foreign opinions regarding the elections, he said, "The sentiments expressed by Western countries align with those of our people, although we prefer not to involve outsiders in our electoral matters. It's our own politicians who have allowed this."

Regarding Roshan Ershad's participation in polls, he said the leaders of the party also want her to participating in the election.

The JaPa leader said that there will be more meetings for fair elections in the coming days.