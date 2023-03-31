Govt's job is to take action if independence is hit: Hanif

Politics

BSS
31 March, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 05:56 pm

Related News

Govt's job is to take action if independence is hit: Hanif

BSS
31 March, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 05:56 pm
Govt&#039;s job is to take action if independence is hit: Hanif

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif on Friday said if anyone hits the country's independence, it will be the government's responsibility to take proper measures to this end.

"...a quote of someone was printed in a newspaper disrespecting the Independence Day although he did not make the statement. The quote was taken by giving him money, which was a criminal offense and was a conspiracy against the state and the government," he told a function at Kushtia Sadar upazila auditorium.

The function was arranged to distribute tablet computers as gifts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hanif said it is the responsibility of the government to take legal action against those involved in such incidents. "If anyone gets hurt after taking legal action, then they are also the part of this conspiracy," he added.

The AL joint general secretary said journalists have been enjoying optimum facilities during the tenure of the incumbent government.

"Mass media has flourished significantly. None has any problem with the fact that the journalists are regularly writing and criticising the government as per their will, but it is the responsibility of the government to take action once attack comes on the country's independence. And the people expect that too," he said.

Kushtia Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Ataur Rahman Ata, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sadhan Kumar Biswas, Upazila Statistics Officer Sukhen Kumar Pal, Zila Awami League Joint General Secretary Advocate Sheikh Hasan Mehdi and Sadar Upazila AL General Secretary Rezaul Haque were, among others, present.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mahbubul Alam Hanif

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: DW

How German are the British royals?

6h | Panorama
The exterior of the Crown RS Advance is sleek and modern, with a long body, sharp lines and an aggressive front grille. Photo: Akif Hamid

The Toyota Crown RS Advance: The luxury sedan for car enthusiasts

8h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

'If local investors think the regulatory framework is uncertain, foreigners would doubly think so'

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A year on, the country's first transgender UP chairman serves people with humility

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

19h | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

22h | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

9h | TBS Stories
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

5
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend