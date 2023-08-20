Bangabandhu an inseparable word in Bangladesh: Hanif

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif has said Bangabandhu is an inseparable word in Bangladesh.

"It is truly inconceivable, beyond belief, that Bangabandhu would be killed in an independent country. This heinous act was carried out by soldiers who had aligned themselves with the defeated forces during the Liberation War," he said while speaking at a discussion titled 'Mrityunjoyee Mujib' held at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia on Sunday.

The IU Bangabandhu Parishad arranged the event at Birshrestho Hamidur Rahman auditorium on the campus, marking Bangabandhu's 48th Martyrdom anniversary and National Mourning Day.

"The people of the country are with Sheikh Hasina and no evil force can unseat her. We do not want Bangladesh to become a militant state. We will take the country forward under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina," he added.

Hanif also requested the law minister to form an inquiry commission over the killing of Bangabandhu.

IU Vice chancellor Prof Dr Shaikh Abdus Salam was the key speaker at the discussion. Abdul Hyee, Member of Parliament from Jhenaidah-1 and AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha, Member of Parliament from Kushtia-1, were special guests while Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Mahbubur Rahman and Treasurer Prof Dr Alamgir Hossain Bhuiya were present as guests.

Professor Dr M Jahangir Hossen, acting president of IU Bangabandhu Parishad chaired the programme conducted by Bangabandhu Parishad secretary Professor Dr Mahbubul Arfin.

Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman, convener of Bangabandhu Parishad National Mourning Day observation committee, delivered the welcome speech.

Teachers of different departments and officers of the university and more than 1,000 BCL leaders and activists took part at the discussion.