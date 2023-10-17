Hanif calls for united resistance against 'BNP's violence'

Awami League joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif called upon everyone to come together and form a unified resistance against the BNP and its allies with anti-liberation ideologies.

"BNP's violence will be strictly suppressed," he said while talking to reporters before attending a discussion meeting with party leaders and workers at his residence in Kushtia city this morning.

He said, "BNP gave ultimatum many times to overthrow the government but to no avail. Because 70% of the people have faith in Awami League government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

In response to another question, Hanif said, "Before asking any questions about the Awami League government, the BNP leaders and activists should look at their own faces in the mirror."

District Awami League Joint General Secretaries Advocate Sheikh Hasan Mehdi, Engineer Farukuzzaman, Organizing Secretary Amjad Hossain Raju and Sadar Upazila Awami League General Secretary Rezaul Haque, among others, were present.