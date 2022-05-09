Next polls to be held under AL govt with BNP’s participation: Hanif

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif on Monday said BNP will join the next parliamentary election under the current government as the party did in 2018.

"The next election will also be held under the present government in line with the constitution and BNP must take part in that poll," he said.

Hanif came up with the comment while talking to journalists during the inauguration of the newly constructed District Seed Certification Agency office building in Saddam Bazar area.

He said the government will do whatever is necessary for holding the forthcoming election in a free, fair and neutral manner with the participation of all parties.

The ruling party leader recalled that BNP joined the 2018 election under the Awami League government.

He said Awami League is the only party in Bangladesh which believes in democracy and handing over power through an election.

"Awami League has so far handed over power through elections. The Awami League does not resort to any trick over the election. BNP has the habit of rigging votes and manipulating the elections."

Earlier on Sunday, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader assured that the 12th parliamentary polls will be held in a free and credible manner, and urged all registered political parties to join it.

However, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Monday said Awami League's assurance of a fair election is only a trap to deceive their party.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, Rizvi also said what the ruling party leaders and the prime minister are saying about the fair election is nothing but a deception.