Refrain from plotting against people, Hanif to 'foreign friends'

TBS Report
15 September, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2023, 10:05 pm

“Foreigners who talk about democracy and humanity will not stand by the conspirators,” said Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif.

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif called upon "foreign friends to refrain from plotting against the masses."

Speaking at a peace rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Friday (15 September), he alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched in home and abroad over the imprisonment of two activists of human rights organisation Odhikar.

"A case was filed against the Odhikar's propaganda that 61 people had died in the [2013] Hefajat rally. Adilur Rahman and Nasiruddin Elan were sentenced to two years in prison in the case. But why is Mirza Fakhrul sad about the verdict? Because these anti-liberation people want to topple the government in unity," he said at the rally held in protest of "BNP, Jamaat's terrorism, militancy and anti-state conspiracy".

"Foreigners who talk about democracy and humanity will not stand by the conspirators," said the AL leader.

"I hope all parties will participate in the election. Test your popularity contesting the election. We will bring Sheikh Hasina back to power thwarting malicious activities of BNP and Jamaat," he continued.

Hanif also said, "Mirza Fakhrul's smile has disappeared. After the US visa restriction they thought they had come to power. BNP thought they would oust the government joining the Hefazat rally back in 2013."

He said Awami League will confront conspiracies if BNP, Jamaat try to topple the government by announcing programmes."

Criticising photographer Shahidul Alam's interview in Al Jazeera during the Safe Road Movement, Hanif said, "Shahidul Alam is a descendant of the defeated forces of the 1971. He is the nephew of Razakar Sabur Khan."

