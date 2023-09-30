Govt sincere over Khaleda Zia's health recovery: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said the government is sincere over the recovery of Khaleda Zia's health, but the BNP is making political moves over her health issue.

"Every time Khaleda Zia went to the hospital, the BNP said if she did not get sent abroad, her life would be put in danger and it would be difficult to save her.

"But every time, by the grace of the almighty Allah, she returned home after treatment and service of Bangladeshi doctors in the hospital," he said while replying to journalists after inaugurating the newly launched cable-car (ropeway) at Sheikh Russel Aviary Park in Rangunia this evening.

Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, said the government is still doing everything necessary to ensure the highest level of treatment for Khaleda Zia.