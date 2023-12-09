Govt now talks about famine after prolonged story of development: Rizvi

Sheikh Hasina is attempting to deflect responsibility for her mismanagement and failures onto the shoulders of BNP and foreigners, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Saturday (9 December).

"The government has been consistently narrating the tale of development to the nation. Now, they claim that the BNP will bring about famine in the country. Sheikh Hasina and her associates think the people of this country are fools."" said Rizvi during a virtual conference today.

During a meeting in Gopalganj on Friday(8 December), Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the BNP -in association with foreigners- are plotting to create a famine in the country in February and March.

"The unelected government has depleted the nation's treasury through widespread asset plundering, leading to a standstill in LC openings due to a shortage of dollars for imports. They have funnelled all funds overseas, inflating foreign loans to $100 billion while depleting reserves to $15 billion. Sheikh Hasina, having failed in state governance, is now orchestrating a drama," Rizvi added.

Rizvi said, "Economists warn that the remaining reserves can sustain the country for only three months. Beyond that, declaring bankruptcy becomes inevitable, and the entire nation may plunge into severe famine conditions."

He further added, "In reality, Awami League and famine go hand in hand. Awami League is synonymous with famine and corruption. Just as when Awami League assumed power, it brought famine to the country in 1974, the present famine situation is a result of the party's corruption, looting, money laundering, injustice, and irregularities."