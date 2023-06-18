Foreign powers can’t put anyone in power: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said no foreign powers can bring any party into state power.

"We are not looking at anyone. We are looking at the people of Bangladesh. Foreign powers can be development partners, but they cannot put anyone in power," he said addressing a seminar on the operation of MRT Line-6 on Sunday (18 June).

Quader said, "BNP leaders wake up in the morning and go to the US embassy to complain. On the other hand, Awami League only visits foreign embassies when invited. We do not engage in politics that requires us to complain about the country."

Commenting on Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's recent visit at the United Nations, he said the BNP secretary general met with third-ranking officials being unable to secure a meeting with the UN's secretary general.

The minister expressed concern saying that BNP is planning to carry out arson attacks and vandalism, similar to what they did in 2013-14.

Regarding fair and impartial elections, the Awami League general secretary said the party has to prove to the BNP that elections are fair after losing an election.