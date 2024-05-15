BNP expels 51 more leaders for contesting upazila polls

With this latest action, the party has so far expelled 199 leaders for contesting the upazila polls, going against its directives.

BNP has expelled 51 more of its grassroots leaders for participating in the third phase of the upcoming upazila elections by violating the party's decision.

With this latest action, the party has so far expelled 199 leaders for contesting the upazila polls, going against its directives.

According to a BNP press release issued on Wednesday (15 May), these punitive measures were taken in line with the party's constitution.

It said the 51 leaders of BNP and its associate bodies vying for the posts of chairman, vice chairman, and female vice chairman in the third phase of upazila polls in violation of the party's decision have been expelled from all party positions, including its primary membership.

Of the expelled leaders, 17 were contesting for the post of upazila chairman, 25 for vice chairman, and 9 for female vice chairman positions.

Earlier, the party expelled 79 of its grassroots leaders for joining the first phase of the upazila polls held on May 8. It also ousted 69 leaders for participating in the second phase of upazila elections slated for May 21.

The elections for 492 upazilas will be held in four phases, with the third phase scheduled for May 29 and the fourth on June 5.

BNP remains steadfast in its decision not to participate in the upazila elections, mirroring its stance on the last national election, asserting that fair elections are impossible under the Awami League government.

