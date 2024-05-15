Quader, Hasan know billions of dollars got smuggled abroad from cenbank, alleges Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 10:12 pm

Related News

Quader, Hasan know billions of dollars got smuggled abroad from cenbank, alleges Rizvi

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 10:12 pm
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

Awami League leaders, including Hasan Mahmud and Obaidul Quader, know that billions of dollars have been smuggled abroad from the Bangladesh Bank, BNP Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged today (15 May).

"Billions of dollars have been smuggled from Bangladesh Bank to other countries, a newspaper reported today. A few days ago, renowned economist Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said a major incident might be taking place at the Bangladesh Bank. Now it has come to light," Rizvi said at a leaflet distributing programme in the city's Bijoy Nagar area.

Addressing Awami League Joint General Secretary and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, Rizvi said, "You know what is going on in the Bangladesh Bank. You folks know everything - the looting, the conspiracies being hatched, the injustices taking place on the inside. You want to hide it and divert public attention by giving misleading speeches."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rizvi alleged that a "horrific situation" is unfolding at the central bank. Restrictions have been imposed on journalists so that they do not get to know about the extent of the theft and robbery that has taken place at the bank, where money is deposited and savings are guaranteed.

"And now it is slowly becoming clear how much theft has been committed at Bangladesh Bank, which has ruined the country. Hasan Mahmud and Obaidul Quader are hiding all of these things," he said.

Top News

Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / BNP / Bangladesh Bank (BB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

9h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

9h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

11h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

Shakib flaunts leadership in World Cup photoshoot

29m | Videos
"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

3h | Videos
Argentina has the most debt!

Argentina has the most debt!

4h | Videos
US threatens sanctions after India-Iran seaport deal

US threatens sanctions after India-Iran seaport deal

2h | Videos