Quader, Hasan know billions of dollars got smuggled abroad from cenbank, alleges Rizvi

Awami League leaders, including Hasan Mahmud and Obaidul Quader, know that billions of dollars have been smuggled abroad from the Bangladesh Bank, BNP Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged today (15 May).

"Billions of dollars have been smuggled from Bangladesh Bank to other countries, a newspaper reported today. A few days ago, renowned economist Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said a major incident might be taking place at the Bangladesh Bank. Now it has come to light," Rizvi said at a leaflet distributing programme in the city's Bijoy Nagar area.

Addressing Awami League Joint General Secretary and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, Rizvi said, "You know what is going on in the Bangladesh Bank. You folks know everything - the looting, the conspiracies being hatched, the injustices taking place on the inside. You want to hide it and divert public attention by giving misleading speeches."

Rizvi alleged that a "horrific situation" is unfolding at the central bank. Restrictions have been imposed on journalists so that they do not get to know about the extent of the theft and robbery that has taken place at the bank, where money is deposited and savings are guaranteed.

"And now it is slowly becoming clear how much theft has been committed at Bangladesh Bank, which has ruined the country. Hasan Mahmud and Obaidul Quader are hiding all of these things," he said.