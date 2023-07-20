Fair election not possible without caretaker govt: BNP tells British high commissioner

A free and fair election is not possible without an election-time neutral government, BNP leaders have told British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke.

"A participatory, impartial, and acceptable election in Bangladesh will elect the new government. This is a concern for everyone, including the British government. We have always followed the Westminster system, and these were the issues discussed in today's meeting," BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told reporters after the meeting this afternoon.

Khasru stated, "Today, there is nothing new to add. The people of Bangladesh desire a fair election, and other democratic nations uphold the same principle."

When asked if the British government supports BNP's call for a non-partisan government, Khasru responded, "Not only Britain but all the democratic countries worldwide are expressing their support. These countries are engaging with us and delivering messages of support. It highlights the significance of our democratic aspirations."

He said, "Had there been a fair election in Bangladesh, these questions would not have arisen for discussion, and the British high commissioner would not have found it necessary to visit and engage in these matters here."

The BNP leader further said the people of Bangladesh want the restoration of democracy, their fundamental voting rights, the rule of law, democratic politics, constitutional rights, a level playing field, and security of life.

"These demands do not solely belong to the BNP; they reflect the aspirations of the people of the country," he added.