EC takes action against 50 people in a day for violating polls code

Politics

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 04:48 pm

Related News

EC takes action against 50 people in a day for violating polls code

The Election Commission on Thursday directed upazila election officers to file 42 cases against 50 people, which includes four Awami League candidates,

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 04:48 pm
Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Election Commission took action against 50 candidates, activists, and supporters two days ahead of the upcoming national election slated for 7 January for alleged violations of electoral laws and the electoral code.

On Thursday, the commission directed upazila election officers to file 42 cases against 50 people, which includes four Awami League candidates, as per data available from the commission's legal wing.

Among the Awami League candidates facing the legal action are Abul Kalam Azad from Rajshahi-4, Morshed Alam from Noakhali-2, Mostafizur Rahman from Chattogram-16, and Abdul Hai from Jhenaidah-1.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The remaining accused include Jatiyo Party candidate Md Murad Ali from Magura-2 and independent candidates such as Golam Mahfuz Chowdhury from Joypurhat-2, Md Ali Aslam from Thakurgaon-2, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan from Noakhali-2, Jannatul Ferdous Ara from Netrokona-1, and Abdul Mannan from Meherpur-1.

The rest of the accused individuals are activists and supporters of the mentioned candidates.

This recent directive brings the total number of cases instructed by the Election Commission to 51, involving 60 people, all charged with violating the election code of conduct.

Before Thursday's directive, the commission had previously instructed officials to file lawsuits against Awami League candidates Abdul Hai from Jhenaidah-1 and Mostafizur Rahman from Chattogram-16.

Voting for the 12th national election is scheduled to take place from 8am to 4pm on Sunday. A total of 1,970 candidates, representing 28 political parties and independents, will be contesting in the election.

Bangladesh / Top News

Election Commission (EC) / Polls code violation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flat sandals effortlessly pair with sundresses, jeans, skirts, or even business casual attire, making them a reliable option for a variety of settings. Photo: Nino Rossi by Apex

Walk in style: Your must-have flat shoes for every occasion

4h | Mode
About 80% of Asif’s body is paralysed, leaving him bound to a wheelchair. But that did not hold him back. Photo: Courtesy

Turning tragedy to strength

2h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Who is winning the AL-BNP battle on Facebook?

8h | Panorama
People walk down a street lined with outdoor seating for restaurants in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on 18 July 2021. Photo: REUTERS

2024's economy will be just as unpredictable as 2023's

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

19h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

20h | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

23h | Videos
Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

1d | Videos