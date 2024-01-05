EC takes action against 50 people in a day for violating polls code

The Election Commission took action against 50 candidates, activists, and supporters two days ahead of the upcoming national election slated for 7 January for alleged violations of electoral laws and the electoral code.

On Thursday, the commission directed upazila election officers to file 42 cases against 50 people, which includes four Awami League candidates, as per data available from the commission's legal wing.

Among the Awami League candidates facing the legal action are Abul Kalam Azad from Rajshahi-4, Morshed Alam from Noakhali-2, Mostafizur Rahman from Chattogram-16, and Abdul Hai from Jhenaidah-1.

The remaining accused include Jatiyo Party candidate Md Murad Ali from Magura-2 and independent candidates such as Golam Mahfuz Chowdhury from Joypurhat-2, Md Ali Aslam from Thakurgaon-2, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan from Noakhali-2, Jannatul Ferdous Ara from Netrokona-1, and Abdul Mannan from Meherpur-1.

The rest of the accused individuals are activists and supporters of the mentioned candidates.

This recent directive brings the total number of cases instructed by the Election Commission to 51, involving 60 people, all charged with violating the election code of conduct.

Before Thursday's directive, the commission had previously instructed officials to file lawsuits against Awami League candidates Abdul Hai from Jhenaidah-1 and Mostafizur Rahman from Chattogram-16.

Voting for the 12th national election is scheduled to take place from 8am to 4pm on Sunday. A total of 1,970 candidates, representing 28 political parties and independents, will be contesting in the election.