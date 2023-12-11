EC approves transfer of 9 ASPs

Politics

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 05:21 pm

Related News

EC approves transfer of 9 ASPs

The approval was made following the proposal of the Public Security Division under the home ministry.

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 05:21 pm
EC approves transfer of 9 ASPs

The Election Commission (EC) today approved the transfer of nine assistant superintendents of police (ASP) of Bangladesh Police ahead of the Jatiya Sangsad polls.

The approval was made following the proposal of the Public Security Division under the home ministry.

EC Deputy Secretary Md Mizanur Rahman sent a letter to the senior secretary of the public security division in this regard on Monday (11 December).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the letter, the division has requested the EC to give a no objection nod in transferring 19 police inspectors, who have been recommended for promotion to the post of ASPs, be transferred or promoted to their proposed post before a gazette could be issued regarding the promotions. 

The Election Commission has no objection to the proposed transfer or posting of officers promoted to the post of ASPs.

Earlier on Sunday, the EC directed the ministries concerned  to transfer several top police officials and Brahmanbaria deputy commissioner ahead of the upcoming 12th national elections. 

The directive also involves the transfer of several key figures including police commissioners of Barishal and Sylhet, and police supers of Habiganj, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Satkhira and Meherpur from their current roles.

Bangladesh / Top News

Election Comission / Bangladesh / Transfer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Hazy Official: Scrunchies dipped in self-love

4h | Brands
Leaving the Desolation by Andrew Rogov via Pixels.

Delineating the depths of desolation…

4h | Features
Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

2h | TBS Round Table
Foreign loans are essential to tackle the dollar crisis

Foreign loans are essential to tackle the dollar crisis

2h | TBS Round Table
Why is 'X' returning the inactive accounts?

Why is 'X' returning the inactive accounts?

3h | Tech Talk
Fraud is now at hand due to AI

Fraud is now at hand due to AI

6h | Tech Talk