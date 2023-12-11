EC approves transfer of 9 ASPs

The Election Commission (EC) today approved the transfer of nine assistant superintendents of police (ASP) of Bangladesh Police ahead of the Jatiya Sangsad polls.

The approval was made following the proposal of the Public Security Division under the home ministry.

EC Deputy Secretary Md Mizanur Rahman sent a letter to the senior secretary of the public security division in this regard on Monday (11 December).

According to the letter, the division has requested the EC to give a no objection nod in transferring 19 police inspectors, who have been recommended for promotion to the post of ASPs, be transferred or promoted to their proposed post before a gazette could be issued regarding the promotions.

The Election Commission has no objection to the proposed transfer or posting of officers promoted to the post of ASPs.

Earlier on Sunday, the EC directed the ministries concerned to transfer several top police officials and Brahmanbaria deputy commissioner ahead of the upcoming 12th national elections.

The directive also involves the transfer of several key figures including police commissioners of Barishal and Sylhet, and police supers of Habiganj, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Satkhira and Meherpur from their current roles.