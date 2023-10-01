Denying Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad a political decision, not a legal one: Lawyer Kayser Kamal

Politics

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 07:23 pm

Related News

Denying Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad a political decision, not a legal one: Lawyer Kayser Kamal

Kayser Kamal said it has once again been proven that there is no rule of law in the country

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 07:23 pm
Denying Khaleda Zia&#039;s treatment abroad a political decision, not a legal one: Lawyer Kayser Kamal

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's lawyer Kayser Kamal has said her request for permission to seek medical treatment abroad has been assessed politically rather than legally.

"The law minister publicly declared that any application made on behalf of Khaleda Zia would be duly reviewed. In response to this statement, Khaleda Zia's brother submitted an application on 25 September. Regrettably, it appears that this plea has been evaluated on political grounds rather than a legal one," he said today (1 October).

Speaking to reporters following the law ministry's statement denying Khaleda permission to go abroad for treatment, Kayser Kamal said it has once again been proven that there is no rule of law in the country.

"This decision has made Khaleda a laughingstock. Section-401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure clearly states that the government has the power to release her by executive order," the lawyer said.

Khaleda must return to prison, then reapply for treatment abroad: Law ministry

He further said, "The prime minister made this decision out of political vendetta, despite national and international precedents for releasing royal prisoners for medical treatment abroad."

Meanwhile, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that the government's decision not to allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for better treatment is in line with the statement Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made in the United States.

"During an interview with Voice of America on Saturday, the prime minister said Khaleda Zia must go back to prison first if she wants to go abroad for treatment. The law ministry's decision today denying Khaleda permission is the implementation of that," Rizvi said in a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan office this afternoon.

He said, "The people, the primary driving force behind the democratic movement, will not accept this unjust decision."

Bangladesh / Top News

Khaleda's treatment / Law Ministry / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

6h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

6h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

12h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

2h | TBS Economy
The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

2h | TBS World
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals recommends the use of dengue vaccine by the World Health Organization

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals recommends the use of dengue vaccine by the World Health Organization

2h | TBS Science
Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

4h | Corporate Talks