Denying Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad a political decision, not a legal one: Lawyer Kayser Kamal

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's lawyer Kayser Kamal has said her request for permission to seek medical treatment abroad has been assessed politically rather than legally.

"The law minister publicly declared that any application made on behalf of Khaleda Zia would be duly reviewed. In response to this statement, Khaleda Zia's brother submitted an application on 25 September. Regrettably, it appears that this plea has been evaluated on political grounds rather than a legal one," he said today (1 October).

Speaking to reporters following the law ministry's statement denying Khaleda permission to go abroad for treatment, Kayser Kamal said it has once again been proven that there is no rule of law in the country.

"This decision has made Khaleda a laughingstock. Section-401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure clearly states that the government has the power to release her by executive order," the lawyer said.

He further said, "The prime minister made this decision out of political vendetta, despite national and international precedents for releasing royal prisoners for medical treatment abroad."

Meanwhile, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged that the government's decision not to allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for better treatment is in line with the statement Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made in the United States.

"During an interview with Voice of America on Saturday, the prime minister said Khaleda Zia must go back to prison first if she wants to go abroad for treatment. The law ministry's decision today denying Khaleda permission is the implementation of that," Rizvi said in a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan office this afternoon.

He said, "The people, the primary driving force behind the democratic movement, will not accept this unjust decision."