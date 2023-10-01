Khaleda must return to prison, then reapply for treatment abroad: Law ministry

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 04:22 pm

Related News

Khaleda must return to prison, then reapply for treatment abroad: Law ministry

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 04:22 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will have to go back to jail and then apply to the court if she wishes to seek medical treatment abroad, law ministry sources told different media outlets.

Earlier this afternoon, Law Minister Anisul Haque told journalists that Khaleda Zia's medical application, initially sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, is currently under review by a joint secretary at the Ministry of Law.

"The office opened today after a three-day holiday. As far as I know, after Khaleda Zia's medical application came to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the file is with a joint secretary of the Ministry of Law. I will go to the office and see the file and give my opinion by today.

"However, there is no room for deviation from the legal framework," he added while speaking after a programme at the Judicial Administration and Training Institute in the capital on Sunday (1 October).

Earlier on 25 September, Khaleda Zia's younger brother, Shamim Iskandar, met with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and requested overseas treatment for the ailing former prime minister of the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs subsequently forwarded the application to the Ministry of Law for an opinion.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, addressing the matter, noted that for Khaleda Zia to go abroad, she must first serve a jail term and then apply to the court. 

In an interview with the Voice of America, released on Saturday (30 September), in Washington, DC, the prime minister emphasised that the BNP chief would need to return to jail and follow the legal process, including appealing to the court, for permission to travel abroad.

Law Minister Anisul Haque supported the Prime Minister's stance, stating, "The prime minister's statement reflects the rule of law. I think it is the right way to go." 

He clarified that a preceding executive order, which had halted Khaleda Zia's sentence under Section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), is now a closed matter with no available legal option for reopening.

"All the work of the country must adhere to the law. Departing from legal procedures sets a negative precedent. Even if one travels abroad under an executive order, that order must follow a legal process. There can be no exception to this," commented the law minister.
 

Top News

Law Ministry / Law Minister Anisul Haq / Khaleda Zia / Khaleda Zia's treatment / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Apology to a life forgotten to live

2h | Features
Photo: Kazi Ashraf Uddin

Coffee: More than a beverage, something of a beloved

5h | Features
The price back to the normal range is possible if the corporations who control the feed market reduce the feed and chick prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Will eggs ever return to their 'normal' price?

7h | Features
Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

1h | Tech Talk
A unique study cafe in the city

A unique study cafe in the city

32m | TBS Stories
Reserves are falling even as the dollar's share of global payments rises

Reserves are falling even as the dollar's share of global payments rises

4h | TBS Economy
Why is the remittance of banks increasing or decreasing?

Why is the remittance of banks increasing or decreasing?

2h | TBS Economy