Village policemen demand nationalisation of the force

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 12:13 am

Members of Bangladesh Village Police staged a sit-in programme in front of National Press Club today (1 May). Photo: TBS
Members of Bangladesh Village Police staged a sit-in programme in front of National Press Club today (1 May). Photo: TBS

Members of Bangladesh Village Police have demanded the nationalisation of the force as well as inclusion in the pension scheme.

They also expressed their discontent during a sit-in programme in front of the National Press Club today (1 May).

The Bangabandhu Adarsh Village Police Force Central Committee, led by its President Md Lal Mia, expressed frustration over the government's failure to address their long-standing demands for nationalisation and pension rights.

"For decades, we have been promised nationalisation, a benefit enjoyed by other law enforcement agencies," Lal Mia said, adding, "This exclusion results in significantly lower pay, making it nearly impossible to make ends meet."

He highlighted a 1975 notification by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that addressed pay scales for village police, but lamented its lack of implementation.

The absence of pension coverage further compounded the grievances of the village police, he said. 

He expressed concern about pressure tactics used to force them into a separate pension scheme, including threats of salary deductions and termination.

Other leaders of the Bangabandhu Adarsh Village Police Force urged the government to reconsider the situation. 

They specifically called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other relevant ministers to honour the commitments made by Bangabandhu and implement the long-overdue reforms.

Village Police / pension scheme / Bangladesh

