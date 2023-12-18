‘Certainly, it was personal’: Abdur Razzaque clarifies remarks on BNP made during TV interview

UNB
18 December, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 05:48 pm

A file photo of Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque
A file photo of Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque today clarified the remark he made during an interview with a private television channel regarding BNP leaders' participation in the upcoming election as a "condition" for their release from jail. 

"The Election Commission has repeatedly mentioned the possibility of deferring the election date if BNP agrees to participate. If BNP decided to join the polls, would it happen with them [BNP leaders] in jail? There would have been negotiations. After the formalities, they would have been released through the legal process. There are many legal experts in the Election Commission," he said while speaking to reporters in his office at the secretariat on Monday (18 December).

"If BNP agrees, the election date can be deferred to create a conducive environment. That is what I meant," he said.

He also said that a lot can be achieved through dialogue for an acceptable election.

"Bangabandhu, who was supposed to be hanged in the Agartala conspiracy case — where did that case go? He secured bail in just one day. There must have been discussions and formalities for that to happen," he said.

Govt or AL didn't offer to release BNP leaders for election participation: Quader

In an interview given to Channel 24, Razzaque said that BNP leaders and activists have been "kept in jail" to prevent violence in the country.

"BNP turned down an opportunity to take part in the upcoming election," he said.

Earlier in the day, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said Razzaque's remarks are "personal," and do not reflect the party's position.

Regarding this, Razzaque said, "Certainly, it was my personal remark. My party also wants all parties to participate in the election."

"Economy and politics go hand in hand all over the world. You have to accept it. Just talking about the law won't change that reality... I can give thousands of examples," he said.

"BNP activists have cut the railway lines! Is there a war going on in the country? These are actions done during wars. Authorities should arrest those involved to prevent such incidents. Would any activist set fire to buses without orders from BNP leaders? The Awami League government bears the responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of people's lives and property. In that regard, they have arrested individuals involved," said Abdur Razzaque.

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque / BNP / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

