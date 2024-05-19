Millionaire candidates tripled in second phase of upazila polls: TIB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 02:30 pm
In the second phase of the ongoing Upazila Parishad elections, the number of millionaire candidates has tripled, according to data shared by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

dditionally, one out of every four candidates is in debt, TIB revealed at a press conference held at their office in the capital today (19 May).

This information was derived from an analysis of affidavits of candidates who participated in the second phase of the upazila elections.

Furthermore, 13.13% of the total candidates are accused in various cases, said TIB. According to TIB, in the second phase, there are 1,811 candidates for chairman, vice chairman and women vice chairman in 157 upazilas. Among them, 462 candidates - including 235 chairman candidates, 167 vice chairman candidates, and 60 women vice chairman candidates - are in debt.

TIB also noted the income of the chairman candidates in the second phase election has increased by almost 11,000% in five years. Their movable assets have surged by 11,500% and the assets of their dependents have risen by 12,400%.

Apart from this, it was disclosed that Asaduzzaman, candidate for the chairmanship of Netrakona's East, is the most indebted candidate with a loan of Tk310.94 crore. Cumilla Sadar Dakshin chairman candidate Mohammad Aktaruzzaman occupies the second position with a debt of Tk99.15 crore and Md Sohag Mia Vice Chairman of Pirojpur's Nesharabad is in the third position with a debt of Tk35.87 crore.

