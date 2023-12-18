Govt or AL didn't offer to release BNP leaders for election participation: Quader

The Awami League has distanced itself from Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak's recent statement made in a televised interview where he claimed that "jailed BNP leaders were offered release from incarceration in exchange for their participation in the upcoming national elections but declined the offer."

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader during a press briefing at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi on Monday (18 December) dismissed these assertions, categorising them as the personal opinion of the agriculture minister rather than representing the government or the party's stance.

He said that Awami League will not compromise its commitment to democracy or deviate from the party principles by making such strange proposals to BNP or any other party."

Obaidul Quader also criticised the group of forty prominent citizens who recently urged the government to dissolve the current parliament by the third week of January and arrange for the 12th national election within the subsequent 90 days.

He accused these individuals of furthering BNP's political agenda by discussing elections without addressing ongoing incidents of violence and terrorism.

"Those who are talking about elections without calling for an end to fire terrorism are agents of BNP. These intellectuals are implementing the political agenda of BNP," He said.

While asserting preparations for an all-inclusive election, Quader highlighted the participation of 27 parties and a total of 1,886 candidates, including 357 individual contenders.

Addressing BNP leader Moyeen Khan, the AL general secretary said, "Observe the entire country on 7 January. Just by the glance at the polling stations, you will understand how eagerly the people of the country are waiting to cast their votes."

"They may call for movements for another five years, but the people have lost faith in BNP's actions," he added.

Awami League Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Sujit Roy Nandi, and other central Awami League leaders were present in the press briefing.