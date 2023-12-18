Govt or AL didn't offer to release BNP leaders for election participation: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 03:56 pm

Related News

Govt or AL didn't offer to release BNP leaders for election participation: Quader

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 03:56 pm
File photo
File photo

The Awami League has distanced itself from Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak's recent statement made in a televised interview where he claimed that "jailed BNP leaders were offered release from incarceration in exchange for their participation in the upcoming national elections but declined the offer."

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader during a press briefing at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi on Monday (18 December) dismissed these assertions, categorising them as the personal opinion of the agriculture minister rather than representing the government or the party's stance.

He said that Awami League will not compromise its commitment to democracy or deviate from the party principles by making such strange proposals to BNP or any other party." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Obaidul Quader also criticised the group of forty prominent citizens who recently urged the government to dissolve the current parliament by the third week of January and arrange for the 12th national election within the subsequent 90 days.

He accused these individuals of furthering BNP's political agenda by discussing elections without addressing ongoing incidents of violence and terrorism.

"Those who are talking about elections without calling for an end to fire terrorism are agents of BNP. These intellectuals are implementing the political agenda of BNP," He said.

While asserting preparations for an all-inclusive election, Quader highlighted the participation of 27 parties and a total of 1,886 candidates, including 357 individual contenders.

Addressing BNP leader Moyeen Khan, the AL general secretary said, "Observe the entire country on 7 January. Just by the glance at the polling stations, you will understand how eagerly the people of the country are waiting to cast their votes."

"They may call for movements for another five years, but the people have lost faith in BNP's actions," he added.

Awami League Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Sujit Roy Nandi, and other central Awami League leaders were present in the press briefing.

Bangladesh / Top News

Obaidul Quader / Bangladesh / JS polls / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

3h | Wheels
Ranging from chokers to sitahars, studs to jhumkas, the new collection of Jarwa House exudes a blend of royalty and elegance. Photo: Courtesy

Jarwa House's grand wedding affair: Celebration of legacy and luxury

7h | Mode
So far, around 60 to 70 people from all over Bangladesh have donated hair. Among them are students, employees and entrepreneurs. Photos: Courtesy

Want to donate hair to cancer patients?

10h | Panorama
It’s difficult to measure how much impact boycotts have had on companies so far but at least one Zara store was forced to close temporarily. Photo: Collected

Brands are also mired in the Gaza conflict

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

35m | TBS Stories
Karotoa Green Spinning Mills with latest technology is being launched

Karotoa Green Spinning Mills with latest technology is being launched

3h | TBS Stories
“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

4h | TBS Programs
Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

22h | TBS SPORTS