Candidates in Sylhet hold campaigns breaching poll code 

Politics

Debashish Debu
14 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 10:09 pm

Related News

Candidates in Sylhet hold campaigns breaching poll code 

Debashish Debu
14 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 10:09 pm
Candidates in Sylhet hold campaigns breaching poll code 

Mayoral and councillor aspirants in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) have allegedly started publicity campaigns, even before finalisation of candidacies and allotment of electoral symbols, in breach of the electoral code of conduct set by the Election Commission (EC). 

As per the EC rules, candidates are not allowed to hold any campaign before allotment of electoral symbols. Candidates in the SCC polls will receive electoral symbols on 2 June.

On Saturday night, Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury chaired a workers' meeting at the Mirjajangal area of the city, when leaflets with his photo and "boat" symbol were distributed among the participants.  

The AL candidate's leaflets were distributed by the Sylhet metropolitan Jubo League in the city's Sabuj Biponi Market on Sunday. 

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Sylhet President Faruk Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Candidates have even started campaigning using symbols. This is a clear violation of the code of conduct… The Election Commission should be strict in this regard".

Regarding the issue, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury said, "Some people have made leaflet-posters on their own initiative to support me, which caught my attention. This is not right. I will warn everyone about this".

On the other hand, BNP-backed outgoing mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury, who is yet to announce his decision on running for a second term, said, "I am visiting different wards of the city to know the opinion of the voters whether I will be a candidate or not. But I am not asking for votes anywhere," he said.

Among others, Jatiya Party nominated mayoral candidate Nazrul Islam Babul and Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan also held publicity activities.

Contacted, Sylhet Region Election Officer Faisal Quader said that there is no scope for campaigning before allotment of symbols. Action will be taken against those who are doing so.

However, the last date for submission of nomination papers for the SCC polls is 23 May, and the deadline for withdrawal is 1 June. After that, there will be no bar on running campaigns following allotment of symbols. 

As per the election schedule, the Sylhet City Corporation will go to the polls on 21 June.

Top News

poll / Sylhet / Code of conduct

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

11h | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

1d | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

4h | TBS Today
Polls on future with or without Erdogan

Polls on future with or without Erdogan

3h | TBS World
Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

11h | TBS SPORTS
Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

11h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman