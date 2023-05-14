Candidates in Sylhet hold campaigns breaching poll code 

Mayoral and councillor aspirants in the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) have allegedly started publicity campaigns, even before finalisation of candidacies and allotment of electoral symbols, in breach of the electoral code of conduct set by the Election Commission (EC).

As per the EC rules, candidates are not allowed to hold any campaign before allotment of electoral symbols. Candidates in the SCC polls will receive electoral symbols on 2 June.

On Saturday night, Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury chaired a workers' meeting at the Mirjajangal area of the city, when leaflets with his photo and "boat" symbol were distributed among the participants.

The AL candidate's leaflets were distributed by the Sylhet metropolitan Jubo League in the city's Sabuj Biponi Market on Sunday.

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Sylhet President Faruk Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Candidates have even started campaigning using symbols. This is a clear violation of the code of conduct… The Election Commission should be strict in this regard".

Regarding the issue, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury said, "Some people have made leaflet-posters on their own initiative to support me, which caught my attention. This is not right. I will warn everyone about this".

On the other hand, BNP-backed outgoing mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury, who is yet to announce his decision on running for a second term, said, "I am visiting different wards of the city to know the opinion of the voters whether I will be a candidate or not. But I am not asking for votes anywhere," he said.

Among others, Jatiya Party nominated mayoral candidate Nazrul Islam Babul and Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan also held publicity activities.

Contacted, Sylhet Region Election Officer Faisal Quader said that there is no scope for campaigning before allotment of symbols. Action will be taken against those who are doing so.

However, the last date for submission of nomination papers for the SCC polls is 23 May, and the deadline for withdrawal is 1 June. After that, there will be no bar on running campaigns following allotment of symbols.

As per the election schedule, the Sylhet City Corporation will go to the polls on 21 June.