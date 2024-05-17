Scattered thunderstorms expected over Sylhet division today: Met Office

Meteorologists forecast heavy rainfall across the country until 12 May, with showers expected daily. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted scattered rain or thunderstorms with temporary gusty winds in one or two places over Sylhet division today (17 May).

There is also a chance of hail at isolated places within the division, it said.

Meanwhile, weather is expected to remain mainly dry with temporary, partly cloudy skies elsewhere in the country.

A mild to moderate heatwave is currently sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and it may continue.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country. However, due to increased moisture levels, discomfort may persist, said the BMD's weather bulletin.

The highest temperature in the country was recorded at 39.5 degrees Celsius at Ishurdi of Pabna over the past 24 hours, till 6 am Friday, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius at Tetulia of Panchagarh.