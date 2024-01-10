Canada-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group congratulates PM Hasina on election victory

Politics

10 January, 2024, 01:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Canada-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her election victory.

"As members of the Canada-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group, we would like to congratulate you for winning your fifth term as Prime Minister," a message to PM Hasina reads.

"We look forward to further deepening the ties between Canada and Bangladesh and will continue working with you and your government to that end," the message further reads.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We wish you all the best as you form your new government and continue guiding your country forward," it says.

Chair of Canada-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group, Brad Redekopp, MP; Vice Chair Salma Ataullahjan; Kevin Waugh, MP; Larry Brock, MP; and Ken Hardie, MP jointly sent the congratulatory message.

Bangladesh

12th JS Polls / PM Sheikh Hasina / Canada-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship Group

