PM Hasina congratulates Ireland's new Prime Minister Simon Harris, reaffirms Bangladesh-Ireland ties

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated Simon Harris TD on his recent appointment as the Prime Minister of Ireland, praising his significant electoral victory and dynamic political trajectory.

In a congratulatory letter, Sheikh Hasina remarked on Harris' achievement as Ireland's youngest-ever Prime Minister, noting that his overwhelming election victory reflects the deep trust and confidence he commands among the Irish populace.

Reflecting on historical ties, Sheikh Hasina said, "We in Bangladesh recall with deep gratitude the support of the Irish people and politicians, including that extended by former Irish Foreign Minister SeÃ¡n MacBride to our Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the people of Bangladesh in 1971 during our glorious War of Liberation."

Since independence, according to Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh and Ireland have fostered amicable relations founded on shared values of democracy, secularism, tolerance, and inclusion. Vibrant trade, investment, security collaborations, and mutual concerns such as climate change have enriched these relations.

However, Sheikh Hasina emphasised that the most crucial component strengthening these bilateral ties is the dynamic Bangladeshi diaspora in Ireland.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister expressed eagerness to work closely with Irish Prime Minister Harris to deepen the political, economic, and strategic partnerships between the two nations.

Sheikh Hasina concluded her message by wishing Prime Minister Harris success, good health, and happiness, alongside prosperity and continual progress for the people of Ireland.