PM expresses heartfelt greetings to freedom fighters on Eid-ul-Fitr

Bangladesh

UNB
11 April, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2024, 01:31 pm

PM’s Assistant Private Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher, Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwar-e-Alam Sarkar, and Assignment Officer Muhammad Arifuzzman Nurnabi hands over the gifts send by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the war-wounded freedom fighters and the families of martyrs residing at the Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznavi Road, in the Mohammadpur area of the capital on Thursday, 11 April. Photo: UNB
PM’s Assistant Private Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher, Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwar-e-Alam Sarkar, and Assignment Officer Muhammad Arifuzzman Nurnabi hands over the gifts send by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the war-wounded freedom fighters and the families of martyrs residing at the Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznavi Road, in the Mohammadpur area of the capital on Thursday, 11 April. Photo: UNB

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her heartfelt greetings to all of Bangladesh's Freedom Fighters, recognising their sacrifices for the nation.

Continuing her tradition of honouring these heroes, the Prime Minister sent flowers, fruits, and sweets to the war-wounded freedom fighters and the families of martyrs residing at the Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters' Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznavi Road, in the Mohammadpur area of the capital.

The gifts were delivered this morning by PM's Assistant Private Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher, Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwar-e-Alam Sarkar, and Assignment Officer Muhammad Arifuzzman Nurnabi, as a token of the nation's appreciation and good wishes.

The recipients, comprising war-wounded freedom fighters and family members of the martyred, expressed their deep gratitude towards Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her consistent recognition and support on national commemorations and festivals such as Independence Day, Victory Day, Eid, and Pahela Baishakh.

They reaffirmed their staunch commitment to resisting any acts of terror in the name of religion and any anti-state activities on the soil of independent Bangladesh.

They praised Prime Minister Hasina's visionary leadership, attributing the country's progress to her prudent and effective policies. They voiced a strong preference for her continued leadership, suggesting that Bangladesh can truly progress and achieve its potential by steadfastly following in her footsteps.

In their expressions of appreciation, they also wished for the Prime Minister's continued good health and a long life, emphasising her role in advancing the welfare of both the mass people and the Freedom Fighters. 

